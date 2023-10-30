Missing woman found dead at Kuala Kurau jetty

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the floating body of the 23-year-old victim was discovered by Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) patrol boat crewmen while they were about to dock at the jetty. — Picture by Hari AnggaraIPOH, Oct 29 — A woman reported missing on Friday was found dead at the Kuala Kurau Maritime Zone jetty near Parit Buntar yesterday.

“The victim was asthmatic and also suffered from thyroid issues. She was also said to have been in a bout of depression.

