Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to charge Tan Sri Robert Tan Hua Choon over RM4.5 billion project

The Attorney-General’s Chambers has granted approval to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to charge Tan Sri Robert Tan Hua Choon over a RM4.5 billion project granted to Spanco Sdn Bhd to manage government agency vehicles. Tan is known as the “Casio King” as his company is the sole distributor of Casio watches and calculators in Malaysia.

While details of the charge or charges to be faced by Tan have not been disclosed, it was learnt that he would be charged at the Sessions Court today. It was previously reported that MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki had said the commission would summon the main stakeholders, including a former prime minister and finance minister, who were involved in awarding the contract to Spanco in the 1990s. Azam was reported as saying on Feb 22 that a statement had been recorded from the former finance minister over the cas

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



theSundaily / 🏆 25. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore and Indonesia talk of co-hosting big concerts, other events. Are they ready for it?From TAN SRI LEE LAM THYE, TRUSTEE OF MALAYSIAN UNITY FOUNDATION.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Anwar: I view Hamas through the eyes of freedom, not the lens of a coloniserFrom TAN SRI LEE LAM THYE, TRUSTEE OF MALAYSIAN UNITY FOUNDATION.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Malaysia's Feb exports slip to RM111.33bil amid improving total tradeFrom TAN SRI LEE LAM THYE, TRUSTEE OF MALAYSIAN UNITY FOUNDATION.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Use less water, PBAPP urges publicFrom TAN SRI LEE LAM THYE, TRUSTEE OF MALAYSIAN UNITY FOUNDATION.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

AGC has until Sept 9 to decide on Zahid's representations in VLN graft caseFrom TAN SRI LEE LAM THYE, TRUSTEE OF MALAYSIAN UNITY FOUNDATION.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Explore all avenues to tackle drug transit issue, says Lee Lam ThyeFrom TAN SRI LEE LAM THYE, TRUSTEE OF MALAYSIAN UNITY FOUNDATION.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »