Financial Strain Forces Families to Cut Back on Hari Raya Shopping

Faced with tight finances due to educational expenses as schools reopen, household budgets have been stretched to the limit, causing Hari Raya shopping to take a back seat for most families with young children.

Many families are opting to make do with the clothing they already have and only purchasing essential items for their children. The financial strain has forced families to prioritize their spending and cut back on non-essential purchases.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



theSundaily / 🏆 25. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cuepacs wants special financial aid for RayaIPOH: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has reiterated its call to the federal government to consider providing special financial aid to civil servants and government retirees in view of Aidilfitri.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Revel In Ramadan & Raya With The 'Jom Warnakan Raya Bersama eco-shop' Campaign!As Malaysians eagerly anticipate the joyous occasion of Hari Raya, eco-shop, the nation’s premier destination for household essentials, is thrilled to unveil

Source: HypeMY - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

Sunway Raya initiative deliver Raya cheer to 4,000 beneficiariesSUNWAY Group’s annual flagship festive cheer series is back with the nationwide SunwayforGood Sinar Ramadan. The initiative will spread cheer and joy...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Touch 'n Go Quietly Unveils Hari Raya-Themed Limited Edition NFC CardTouch 'n Go (TnG) has quietly unveiled a new limited edition Hari Raya Aidilfitri themed Enhanced TnG card, which is introduced as part of a collaboration

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »

Works Ministry, LLM takes proactive steps to ease traffic congestion during Hari RayaIf you're looking for Cherry blossom destinations that arent in South Korea or Japan, you can consider Spain or Vietnam as alternatives

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

M’sian couple avoids feud with separate Hari Raya celebrations“Are you guys distant cousins?”

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »