Lenovo Teases 2024 YOGA Pro Series Laptops with Impressive Hardware

Lenovo has recently teased its 2024 YOGA Pro series of laptops in China. The series includes models like the YOGA Pro 14s High-Performance and the YOGA Pro 16s Supreme Edition. Both of these laptops come with some impressive hardware, especially the new Intel Core Ultra chips that offer up to 25% reduced power consumption while also offering powerful performance.
Additionally, they include Intel AI Boost technology, which is intended to speed up AI-dependent tasks like image and video editing, potentially offering up to 70% quicker performance in generative AI tasks. These laptops have a six-speaker system that supports Dolby Atmos and a PURESIGHT display. They also claim to have been tuned for professional creative software such as Photoshop and Premiere Pro.The YOGA Pro 16s Supreme Edition features a 16-inch 3200 x 2000 resolution 165Hz Mini LED touch display with a peak brightness of 1000 nit
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »
Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »
Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »
Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »
Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »
Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »