Honor Unveils 5G Version of Honor X7b with Dimensity 6020 Chipset

The Honor X7b 5G is the latest smartphone from Honor, featuring a 6.8-inch IPS LCD panel, Dimensity 6020 chipset, and a 108-megapixel primary camera. It has 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage, and a 6,000mAh battery with 35W fast charging support.

