Kelab Alami: Empowering Local Communities and Protecting the Environment

In the heart of a rapidly developing coastal region in Johor, one organisation is standing as a beacon of hope for the environment and the communities that call it home. Kelab Alami, an environmental education club, has been on a remarkable journey since its inception in 2008 with a profound mission of empowering local communities and bridging the gap between developers and the environment.

The club’s journey began as a humble initiative to educate children from fishing villages in Tanjung Kupang about the richness of their natural surroundings, says its co-founder and principal advisor Dr Serina Rahman. “Our whole purpose is to help the youths realise that the things they see (biodiversity at Tanjung Kupang) all the time is special.“They already knew a lot from young as children of fishermen,” she said. As the local children gathered valuable data and knowledge about their natural surroundings, they unintentionally became the environmental conscience of the regio

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.