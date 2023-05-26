CSOs Urge Independent Review of Timber Conglomerate's Certification

Two environment-focused civil society organisations (CSOs) have urged the Sarawak forestry department to carry out an independent review of the certification and activities of a timber conglomerate for alleged non-compliance with forest certification standards. The CSOs also allege a lack of effective monitoring and enforcement by the authorities.

They recommend that the European Union ban the entry of the conglomerate’s timber products to the EU common market under the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) until the issues stated in the report are resolved. The 100-page report claims the local timber conglomerate has a long and varied history of conflict over indigenous land rights in Sarawak and has contributed to significant environmental degradation

