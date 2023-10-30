Israeli airstrikes kill, injure dozens in Gaza Strip

A picture taken from southern Israel along the border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke billowing in Gaza, on October 29, 2023 amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.//AFPPIX

Israeli warplanes bombed two houses in Beit Lahia town and Jabalia Camp, north of the Gaza Strip, according to sources. A number of citizens were also injured as a result of Israeli airstrikes on a house belonging to the Damida family in Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli warplanes intensified their raids on the neighbourhoods of Gaza City and its northern parts. They also raided the vicinity of Al-Quds Hospital in the Tal Al-Hawa neighbourhood, southwest of Gaza City, injuring some of the patients, injured and people seeking refuge at the hospital. headtopics.com

In the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Yunis, the occupation aircraft bombed a house belonging to the Abu Sido family. They also bombed a house owned by the Al-Qedra family in Khan Younis, killing two people and injuring others.

Israel pounds Gaza after night raids targeting Hamas tunnelsGAZA STRIP: Israel pounded the Hamas-run Gaza Strip with air and artillery strikes on Saturday after an intense night of attacks when it said 150 “und... Read more ⮕

UAE requests emergency UN Security Council meeting on Gaza StripANKARA: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday requested a United Nations Security Council (UNSC)emergency meeting to discuss the situation in the... Read more ⮕

47 mosques, 3 churches damaged in Gaza Strip since Oct 7: Media officeGAZA CITY: Continuous Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct 7 have led to the destruction of 47 mosques and damage to three churches, the local ... Read more ⮕

Medics warn Israel is bombing around Gaza hospitalGAZA STRIP, Oct 30 — The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said yesterday the Israeli military was repeatedly bombing around its hospital in central Gaza, causing damage and... Read more ⮕

Egypt says ‘Israeli obstacles’ impeding aid delivery to GazaThe Rafah crossing has become the main point of aid delivery since Israel imposed a siege on Gaza. Read more ⮕

Israeli hostage families demand government explanation of Gaza strikesJERUSALEM: Families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas fighters in Gaza today demanded an immediate government explanation about the fate of the captives after the army intensified strikes on the Palestinian territory. Read more ⮕