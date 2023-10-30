Medics warn Israel is bombing around Gaza hospital

GAZA STRIP, Oct 30 — The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said yesterday the Israeli military was repeatedly bombing around its hospital in central Gaza, causing damage and putting civilians at risk.

“This has caused significant damage to hospital departments and exposed residents and patients to suffocation,” the statement added. A military spokesman told AFP these calls are “part of the military’s overall call asking people to head to the south” of the Gaza Strip.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, when asked about the phone calls received by the hospital, told CBS show “Face the Nation” that he had not heard of these calls. The militant group Hamas issued an appeal to “the United Nations and the international community to take immediate action to stop the threat by the occupation (Israel) to target Al-Quds hospital”. headtopics.com

A dozen hospitals in Gaza are no longer functioning and 116 health workers have been killed, the ministry said in a statement.

Israel pounds Gaza after night raids targeting Hamas tunnelsGAZA STRIP: Israel pounded the Hamas-run Gaza Strip with air and artillery strikes on Saturday after an intense night of attacks when it said 150 “und... Read more ⮕

UAE requests emergency UN Security Council meeting on Gaza StripANKARA: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday requested a United Nations Security Council (UNSC)emergency meeting to discuss the situation in the... Read more ⮕

Terrified Gaza residents try to reconnect as communications returnGAZA, Oct 29 — Palestinians traumatised by Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip in a bid to destroy Hamas were struggling to make contact with family and friends... Read more ⮕

Israeli strikes destroy ‘hundreds’ of Gaza buildings: RescuersGAZA STRIP: Israel&039;s army relentlessly hammered Gaza on Saturday after a night of fierce bombardment that rescuers said destroyed hundreds of building... Read more ⮕

Hamas nafi dakwaan guna hospital untuk tujuan ketenteraanKumpulan pejuang Hamas menolak dakwaan Israel kononnya pasukan pejuangnya menggunakan hospital di Gaza untuk tujuan ketenteraan. Read more ⮕

Gangguan telekomunikasi `tutup’ kekejaman Israel di GazaPerkhidmatan telekomunikasi yang terputus di Semenanjung Gaza di tengah-tengah serangan udara berterusan Israel ke atas wilayah Palestin, berisiko `menutup' kekejaman besar-besaran yang berlaku. Read more ⮕