Huawei Replaces P Series with New Pura Series

that the company is replacing its long-running P series of smartphones with a new series called Pura. The first phone in the new series will be the Pura 70.says they have been planning this renaming for at least five years, having applied for trademarks for “Pura” and “HUAWEI Pura” in 2019.The P series was first launched in 2012 with the P1 and has a history of 12 years. Aesthetics and imaging have always been major features of the P series.

Rumors suggest the Pura 70 series might be part of the “Pioneer Program,” similar to the Huawei Mate 60 series. This program allows early adopters to reserve their preferred models before the official launch.

