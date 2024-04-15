New Zealand PM's Official Visit to Singapore

New Zealand PM on official visit to Singapore from Sunday; big aims in improving trade and economics between both countries
Among other things, he wrote: “Eurokars is going to be burned down soon by bomb... Tomorrow, I will come and with a penknife.”Cheng was sentenced to 18 weeks’ jail on April 15 after he pleaded guilty to multiple charges including two counts of harassment. On Oct 15, 2023, Cheng and his parents went to a car show at the Singapore Expo and he saw the woman working there. He asked to take a picture with her but she declined.He committed a similar offence after she rebuffed him again at the Singapore Motorshow 2024 in January.On June 5, 2023, his father wanted her to go to the Institute of Mental Health as she had defaulted on a follow-up appointment.
The paramedics alerted the police and officers arrived at the scene soon after. Cheng was in handcuffs when he kicked a policeman’s left thigh.
New Zealand Singapore Prime Minister Trade Economics
Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »
Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »
Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »
New Zealand Tourists Assault Phuket Policeman & Snatch His Gun After Violating Traffic Rules, Get ArrestedA shocking incident took place in Phuket, Thailand on Saturday (16 March) involving 2 foreign tourists and a local policeman.
Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »
Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »
Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »