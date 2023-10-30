Gerakan seeking SAPP’s help to deny GRS seats in next polls

He said it is banking on SAPP to wrest at least one parliamentary and two state assembly seats in Sabah the next state elections for PN, of which Gerakan is part.“We had a heart to heart talk with SAPP in sharing common goals and strategies to go about the elections,” he told a press conference.

Dominic said it would also be working with another Nominated Sabah Assemblyman Aliakbar Gulasan of PAS. Asked if it would contest Tanjung Papat and Elopura Dominic said it would be considered given proper candidates.When told that Gerakan’s relevance in Sabah was in doubt and the fact that it was also rejected in the Penang state election, he said: “Gerakan has always been relevant in Sabah but wants to become more relevant.

“Our task is to convince non-malays and non-muslims to support Perikatan Nasional. Negative perception happens through poor or weak communication. “After the Kemaman by elections we will get the president of PAS have dialogue sessions with non-Malays and non-Muslims through a series of activities. headtopics.com

“I believe those who have truly went to Kelantan know that it contains the biggest Buddha statue in Malaysia. Explain why non-Muslims are living happily in Kelantan and Terengganu,” he said.