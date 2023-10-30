Sulawesi-Lahad Datu maiden voyage set for December 9

Sabah-based Dakota Marine Agencies Sdn Bhd has been appointed principal agent to assist and facilitate the ferry services.Its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Juvi Tulipas, said M/V Cattleya’s maiden voyage is scheduled on Dec 9.

She said the passenger vessel’s port of origin is Tanjung Selopo, Polewali Mandar Sulawesi Berat and the sea journey to Lahad Datu port will take approximately 36 hours. Juvi According to Juvi, the Malaysian Government has allowed the ferry to use both the Lahad Datu and Sandskan ports for the same purpose.

M/V Cattleya Ecpress is owned and operated by Indonesian businessman Rudy Effenfi who thanked the Malaysian Government including the relevant heads of departments and agencies for supporting the introduction of the sea link between Sabah and Sulawesi.With the introduction of the new Lahad Datu-Sulawesi route, Dakota Marine Agencies now act as facilitators for Sandakan-Zamboanga route (Aleson Shipping Line) and Lahad Datu-Sulawesi (Cattleya Express). headtopics.com

Juvi said plans are also underway to materialise a twinning sisterhood city agreement between Lahad Datu and Sulawesi Berat.In fact, she said Sulawesi top officials are scheduled to visit Sabah next week to discuss and finalise the proposed sisterhood agreement as well as preparations for the M/V Cattleya maiden voyage.Stay up-to-date by following Daily Express’s Telegram channel.

