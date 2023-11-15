Formula One returns to Las Vegas for a turbo-charged weekend

After more than four decades Formula One returns to Las Vegas bringing together the world’s hottest sport property and the planet’s party capital for a turbo-charged weekend that could see more action off the track than on it. With Red Bull’s Max Verstappen having weeks ago clinched a third consecutive drivers’ crown and a miserable forecast predicting cold, rainy weather for a Saturday midnight blitz down the Strip, the sporting elements for Formula One’s most hyped race ever are not optimal.

But otherwise it is all systems go for the launch of an event F1 owners Liberty Media believe can propel the sport into a new money spinning orbit. “I think once we have the event in Vegas there’s going to be a whole new recognition for Formula One in the United States, which still is our most important sponsorship market,” said Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei in April. “A night race down the Strip that’s going to be iconic.“I think that is going to kick off a new round of sponsor interest as well, and more broad sponsor interes

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYEXPRESS_MY: Demand for One-Third Parliament Seats for Sabah and Sarawak Long Overdue, Says Upko PresidentThe need for one-third parliament seats for Sabah and Sarawak is long overdue and must be rectified, said United Kinabalu Progressive Organisation (Upko) President Datuk Ewon Benedick.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more »

GİZMOCHİNA: Apple to Allow APK Installation on iPhone Starting Next YearApple is relenting on one of its major stances and will allow the installation of APKs on the iPhone starting from next year, following a European Union influence.

Source: gizmochina | Read more »

TECHNAVEMY: Review of LG OLED evo C3 SeriesA review of the LG OLED evo C3 series, one of the latest OLED TVs in the market, highlighting its impressive features and minor drawbacks.

Source: technavemy | Read more »

STARONLİNE: Fans and Football World Pay Tribute to Bobby Charlton at FuneralManchester United great Bobby Charlton was remembered both as one of English soccer's finest players and a 'humble' and 'fantastic' man by the thousands of fans and some of the sport's biggest names who bid him a final farewell on Monday.

Source: staronline | Read more »

STARONLİNE: Diabetes Prevalence Increases in MalaysiaThe prevalence of diabetes in Malaysia has increased by seven percentage points over the past decade, with about 19% of the population being diabetic in 2021. This makes Malaysia one of the top 20 countries in the world with the highest diabetes rates.

Source: staronline | Read more »

FMTODAY: Kim Jee-woon's 'Cobweb': A Dark Comedy About a Director's ObsessionSouth Korean director Kim Jee-woon's latest film 'Cobweb' is a satirical take on Korean movies of the 1970s. It follows a movie director's obsession with making a masterpiece and explores the lengths one would go to fulfill a dream while dealing with inner demons. Starring Song Kang-ho, the film is an intricate and deeply personal dark comedy.

Source: fmtoday | Read more »