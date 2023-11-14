Review of LG OLED evo C3 Series

In the TV industry, there are only a few reputable brands people tend to look to. Samsung, Sony, Sharp, Toshiba, Hisense and Panasonic are no strangers, and LG is the spotlight in this review. The company's LG OLED TV has been around for a few years but the"evo" series is relatively young and, surprisingly, most impressive. The LG OLED evo C3 series was released in July this year, and I managed to get my hands on the 65" model.

It's one of the latest OLED TVs in the market, so if you have been eyeing this series, read on for all the details on what I love and the little nitpicks I had after spending two weeks with it. So, first things first, the LG OLED evo C3 is just like any OLED TV. It already has a stand of its own, and installation is quite seamless. And if you prefer, have it mounted on the wall. For an easier signup process before using the TV, you need to download the LG ThinQ app to get started. Just follow the steps and you will be able to sign in and watch your shows in no tim

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.