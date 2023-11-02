Fares for Singapore-Malaysia route nearly triple for CNY period

One of them is Cheyenne Lim, who bought return flight tickets to her parents’ home town of Penang for three people on AirAsia for $273 each. In 2022, Lim took a domestic flight to Penang from Johor after hiring a car to cross the border, as round-trip airfares from Singapore cost more than $500 each two months before Chinese New Year.

“Chinese New Year is always a popular travel period... Our Singapore-to-Kuala Lumpur service is one of our busiest routes, particularly at this time when so many people want to visit family and friends,” added the spokesperson.

Bus companies have also raised ticket prices, citing reasons such as a shortage of bus drivers and the expected traffic jams at the Causeway. Commuters can expect to pay up to $190 for a one-way trip, compared with the usual non-peak prices of $40 to $55.

Sonny Cosme, its public relations and marketing specialist, said customers can expect a 30 per cent increase from its regular price of $35 – for a one-way ride to Kuala Lumpur – when ticket sales start three months before the period.

