East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) Expected to be Completed on Schedule

The Transport Ministry is confident that the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) will be completed on schedule in December 2026 and will be operational from January 2027, with a four-hour travel time between Kota Bharu and Kuala Lumpur compared with a seven-hour car journey. Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook also reported a 64 per cent construction progress of the line as at March 2024 with the line traversing four states: Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Selangor.

"The ECRL project has entered a new construction phase since 2023 with infrastructure works to include the installation of flyover beams, track installation, and the construction of stations and railway depots,” he said at the Ramadan 2024 breaking of fast event with employees from the Transport Ministry and ECRL project stakeholders here today. "There are more than 1,900 work sites and almost 650 are active along this 665-kilometre (km) national infrastructure project," Loke sai

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



staronline / 🏆 4. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Progress of ECRL project in Terengganu has exceeded 80pc, says Malaysia Rail Link CEOKUALA TERENGGANU, March 26 ― Construction work on the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project in Terengganu has reached 80.28 per cent progress as of last February, said Malaysia...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Brunei firm proposes 1,600 km high-speed rail linkThe Trans-Borneo aims to establish links with Nusantara and Kota Kinabalu.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Loke: Express bus tickets for Raya at TBS selling fast, tickets to east coast sold outKUALA LUMPUR: Out of about 330,000 express bus tickets available at Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) for the upcoming Hari Raya holiday, 220,000 have ...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Sabah BN eyes 23 east coast seatsSANDAKAN: Sabah Barisan Nasional aims to win at least 23 State Legislative Assembly seats on the East Coast in the next state elections.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Attract mid, high-value industries to Sabah’s east coast, Warisan urges state govtMaintaining last year's growth momentum, the exports of many Vietnamese agricultural products posted strong performance in the first months of this year.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Shafie Apdal: Trans Borneo Railway route should involve Sabah east coastKOTA KINABALU, April 1 — Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal hopes the route of the Trans Borneo Railway Project can be reassessed so that it...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »