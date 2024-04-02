KPJ Healthcare Appoints Tan Sri Dr. Ismail Bakar as Non-Executive Chairman

KPJ Healthcare has appointed Tan Sri Dr. Ismail Bakar as non-independent non-executive chairman, effective April 2, 2024. Ismail, 64, brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise, having held various key positions in the public sector and having served in leadership roles in prominent organisations. “His extensive background in economics, public management, and strategic planning makes him a valuable addition to KPJ Healthcare's leadership team,” the group said in a statement.

Ismail’s career began at the Ministry of Finance, advancing through key positions that showcased his strategic planning and policy development skills. His tenure includes impactful leadership as the secretary general of the Transport Ministry and the Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Ministry, as well as the secretary general of treasury, Ministry of Financ

