Court Judge Emphasizes the Importance of Researching Products Before Selling

Before selling any products, sellers must conduct research on the products, according to Session Court Judge Elsie Primus. She made this statement before sentencing a 34-year-old man, Asnah Alsidin, who admitted to selling unregistered products and cosmetics without notification. Elsie asked Asnah if he had conducted research on the products before selling them to customers, and Asnah said he had.

Elsie also emphasized that such cases are widespread nowadays and took nearly 30 minutes to hear the case because it involved many products

