DBKK to deliver treated water to rural residents

DEWAN Bandaraya Kota Kinabalu (DBKK) is arranging for treated water to be delivered to rural residents who rely on gravity-fed systems in 19 villages within its jurisdiction. The agency spokesperson said they have received feedback that these individuals are struggling to cope during the prolonged dry season in the state. 'The respective village chiefs have contacted the Disaster Control Operations Center regarding the plight of their local communities,' he said.

'We understand that the natural water sources, which the affected residents depend on, have either dried up or completely run out due to the prolonged hot weather.' Some mothers are washing clothes in the Sg Keliangau river while their children bathe in the same place

