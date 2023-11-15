Can Kids Be Raised on a Vegan Diet?

KIDS need a well-balanced diet to grow up into healthy adults, and while it can be a struggle, it’s well worth to insist that they also eat their broccoli. But is there such a thing as too many veggies? Parents looking to raise their kids as vegan might be faced with concerns whether an exclusively plant-based diet is also suitable for children.

According to Prof Mathilde Kersting, a German researcher in child nutrition, raising kids on a vegan diet is possible, but requires a good deal of effort.When looking to bring up your kids as vegan – so no meat, fish, dairy or eggs – substituting all nutrients lacking in a vegan diet is key to make sure your child is healthy, the expert says. To be able to do that, parents need to be well informed, Carolin Wiedmann, a physician who specialises in paediatrics, adolescent medicine and nutritional medicine, say

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THERAKYATPOST: Kurang Minum Air Ketika Diet Berisiko Hidap Penyakit Bahaya, Ini Penjelasan Coach DietDehidrasi boleh menyebabkan seseorang yang sedang berdiet berisiko mengalami kekejangan otot, metabolisme rendah, suhu badan sukar dikawal dan lain-lain.

Source: therakyatpost | Read more »

UMONLİNE: Suami dedah aktres Sridevi meninggal dunia kerana diet ekstremSuami dedah aktres Sridevi meninggal dunia kerana diet ekstrem

Source: UMonline | Read more »

STARONLİNE: Switch to these foods to help reduce bloating and stay healthyHere’s how you can adjust your diet to decrease this uncomfortable condition.

Source: staronline | Read more »

STARONLİNE: A grandmother's question: How young is too young for a smartphone?Raising kids is difficult enough without all the peer pressure, cyberbullying, and social anxiety that comes with these devices.

Source: staronline | Read more »