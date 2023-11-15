Can Kids Be Raised on a Vegan Diet?

KIDS need a well-balanced diet to grow up into healthy adults, and while it can be a struggle, it’s well worth to insist that they also eat their broccoli. But is there such a thing as too many veggies? Parents looking to raise their kids as vegan might be faced with concerns whether an exclusively plant-based diet is also suitable for children.
According to Prof Mathilde Kersting, a German researcher in child nutrition, raising kids on a vegan diet is possible, but requires a good deal of effort.When looking to bring up your kids as vegan – so no meat, fish, dairy or eggs – substituting all nutrients lacking in a vegan diet is key to make sure your child is healthy, the expert says. To be able to do that, parents need to be well informed, Carolin Wiedmann, a physician who specialises in paediatrics, adolescent medicine and nutritional medicine, say
