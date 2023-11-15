Rise in Childhood Diabetes Cases

Good glucose control is essential to ensuring a child with diabetes avoids the many complications of this chronic disease, including heart disease in adulthood. — Positive ParentingIn 2008, there were 408 children and teenagers below 18 years of age registered with the national Diabetes in Children and Adolescents Registry. Just 11 years later, the figure more than doubled to 977, as reported by in the 2019 edition of the International Diabetes Federation Atlas.

Type 1 diabetes is the most common form of diabetes in children, but it can occur at any age. It is an autoimmune condition where the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys cells in the pancreas that produce insulin, resulting in diabetes.Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes in adults. It is caused by insulin resistance, where insulin is not able to work effectively due to excess body fat. Before the 1990s, Type 2 diabetes was uncommon in adolescents, but with the alarming rise of childhood obesity worldwide, it is now increasingly seen in children as young as eight years ol

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MALAYMAİL: World Diabetes Day 2023: Access to Diabetes CareWorld Diabetes Day is celebrated annually on November 14 to raise awareness about the growing health threat posed by diabetes. The theme for 2023 is “Access to Diabetes Care”, focusing on knowing our risk of type 2 diabetes and having access to the right information and care. Type 2 diabetes and its complications can be delayed or prevented. This requires us first to know our risk and what to do to support prevention, early diagnosis, and timely treatment. The statistics in Malaysia are not encouraging, with 18.3% or 3.8 million adults living with diabetes and almost half of them unaware of their condition.

Source: malaymail | Read more »

STARONLİNE: Diabetes Prevalence Increases in MalaysiaThe prevalence of diabetes in Malaysia has increased by seven percentage points over the past decade, with about 19% of the population being diabetic in 2021. This makes Malaysia one of the top 20 countries in the world with the highest diabetes rates.

Source: staronline | Read more »

FMTODAY: Asian shares rise cautiously ahead of US inflation reportAsian shares inched up on Tuesday in cautious trading ahead of a crucial US inflation report that could heavily influence the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook. The Japanese yen flirted with one-year lows, putting it back in the intervention zone. Japanese finance minister Shunichi Suzuki said the government would take all possible steps necessary to respond to currency moves.

Source: fmtoday | Read more »

THESUNDAİLY: Climate Change Severely Damaging Human Health, Warn Researchers“There is no excuse for our collective inertia. Only powerful and immediate action will limit global temperature rise to 1.5C and avert the very worst of climate change.” theSun theSunMY WorldNews climate CO2 GlobalWarming

Source: theSundaily | Read more »

STARONLİNE: Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy: Understanding the Pain and ImpactOne in four people with diabetes will develop diabetic peripheral neuropathy, a complication that causes severe pain in the feet, legs, and hands. This article explores the impact of neuropathic pain on patients' daily lives and the challenges in diagnosing and treating this condition.

Source: staronline | Read more »

STARONLİNE: Gamuda aims to secure RM22bil worth of construction contractsGamuda is optimistic about securing RM22bil worth of construction contracts over the next two years, adding to its record-high order book of RM25bil. The company also aims to achieve property sales of RM5.6bil and a property revenue of RM6bil in the next financial year.

Source: staronline | Read more »