Call of Duty's DMZ Extraction Mode to be Discontinued

Well. Here we are. Call of Duty’s extraction mode, DMZ, is dead. For a little while now, debate has raged in the community over whether or not it was going to happen, especially as Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies has taken the spotlight as the series’ PvE mode. In a recent update, Acitivison confirmed the reality many of us were dreading: DMZ will receive no updates and will be separate from the Modern Warfare 3/Warzone ecosystem with the launch of Season 1 of Modern Warfare III on December 6, 2023.
Cue the music. On November 14, 2022 DMZ arrived as a beta within Warzone 2.0. It offered up an open-world, narrative extraction mode where multiple players had to loot, survive, and escape in a high-stakes PvPvE scenario. It was a more streamlined version of games like Escape From Tarkov. Though DMZ never achieved the same level of popularity as Warzone, it did have a dedicated fanbase. It also captured many hours of my attention and was one of my favorite gaming experiences of 2022 and early 202
