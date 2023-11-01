Baby dies, another toddler in critical condition, say Melaka cops

Melaka Tengah OCPD Asst Comm Christopher Patit said in the first case, a two-month-old girl died at Melaka Hospital. He said the infant was rushed to the hospital by her 26-year-old mother who lives in the flats at Taman Melaka Raya.

He said that the baby, the youngest of five siblings, went to sleep after being fed at 11pm on Tuesday (Oct 31)."The mother brought the unconscious child to Melaka Hospital at 6.30am but attempts to save her were unsuccessful," he said.

ACP Christopher Patit said medical officers found no other injuries on the baby and the case has been classified as sudden death. In the second case, a toddler is in critical condition after she went to a nursery in Taman Pertam Jaya, here.

He said police received an alert from Melaka Hospital when the one-year-old baby boy was rushed there for medical attention on Wednesday morning. He said the baby's 30-year-old father received a call from the nursery owner at 9.30am telling him that his son had suffered a seizure while a childminder was bathing him."The child was unconscious upon arriving at the hospital and was immediately sent to the emergency ward," he said.

ACP Christopher Patit said the childminder claimed that the toddler suffered a fall at the nursery on Oct 27 and had swelling on his forehead. He said the father lodged a police report and an investigation has been initiated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.Cabinet paper being prepared to allow states to increase water tariffs

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UMONLINE: Wanita maut selepas kereta dihempap pokokSeorang wanita maut selepas kenderaan pelbagai guna (MPV) dipandunya dihempap pokok di Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak, menghala ke Ulu Yam, di sini

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: MYAirline staff lodges two reports over unpaid salariesULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Jepak by-election: Ignore calls to stay away from polls, urges Awang TengahULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: T'ganu Wanita MCA aims to empower women entrepreneurs with digital knowledgeULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Water pollution in Sg Kecil traced to food processing premises, says LuasULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: As Chandler Bing, Matthew Perry was a friend when I needed him most: appreciationULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕