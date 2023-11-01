Doctor’s widow, eldest daughter lose court tussle over S$4mil willed to all 4 kids

The widow and eldest daughter of Dr Khoo Boo Kwee argued that he had changed his mind when he added the two of them as co-account holders in November 2019, following his liver cancer diagnosis. However, in a written judgment issued on Tuesday (Oct 31), a High Court judge dismissed their arguments.

Therefore, Ng and Patricia Khoo were holding the money on trust for the beneficiaries of Dr Khoo’s will, the judge said. The judge ordered Ng and Patricia Khoo to give an account of the money and to repay the amount found due to the estate.Dr Khoo, a general practitioner who ran his own clinic until he retired, had a son and three daughters with Ng.

Dr Khoo bequeathed his remaining assets to his four children in equal shares. They comprised shares, a car, cash in his room drawer, a UOB account and a POSB account.On Nov 7, 2019, Dr Khoo added the names of Ng and Patricia Khoo to the accounts.

In 2022, Katherine Khoo and her second sister Joyce sued their mother and eldest sister. They sought a court declaration that the money was held by Ng and Patricia Khoo on trust for Dr Khoo’s estate. They contended that by adding their names as joint account holders, Dr Khoo had showed his intention to gift the money to them.

While this could be consistent with an intention to gift the money to the co-account holders, it could also be equally consistent with Dr Khoo’s intention for the co-account holders to help him in the administration of his medical expenses.

