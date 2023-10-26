Anwar receives courtesy call from Jusuf Kalla, discusses Palestinian issue

: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim received a courtesy call from former Indonesian vice-president Muhammad Jusuf Kalla and his wife, Mufidah at Seri Perdana, Putrajaya last night.

Anwar posted on his Facebook page about the visit, stating that they had discussed developments of the Palestinian issue, a matter that gravely affected Jusuf Kalla. “We also took the opportunity to talk about moderate Islamic thinking and preaching efforts in the Malay region through knowledge and religious activities.

“This is in line with the current role held by Bapak Jusuf Kalla as Dewan Masjid Indonesia (DMI) chief,” he posted. The Prime Minister expressed hope that the meeting would continue on Jusuf Kalla’s long legacy that is synonymous with the special relationship between Malaysia and Indonesia. headtopics.com

