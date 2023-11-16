A Unique Coming-of-Age Film: The Basecamp

The Basecamp, 3rd Floor South Wing, Sri Pentas, 3,Persiaran Bandar Utama, 47800 PJ, Selangoris a body horror, coming of-age film like no other, gracefully unveiling the journey a 12-year-old Zaffan as she grapples with the terrifying twists and turns of puberty. As an ‘early bloomer’ myself, the film struck a hauntingly nostalgic chord, capturing the peculiar sense of alienation and horror that accompanies being the first among your peers to navigate the unforgiving nooks of adolescence.

Being the first Malaysian film in history to snag the Grand Prize for Best International Feature at the Cannes Critics’ Week,in the final cut for local cinemas, the film resonates tragically and beautifully with its ‘period-having’ audience, providing a unique perspective on a topic often shrouded in silence.tune at the beginning to Zaffan’s friends turning their backs, the film unflinchingly portrays the social turbulence triggered by pubert

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.