A Unique Coming-of-Age Film: The Basecamp

The Basecamp is a body horror, coming-of-age film that gracefully unveils the journey of a 12-year-old girl named Zaffan as she navigates the terrifying twists and turns of puberty. It resonates tragically and beautifully with its audience, providing a unique perspective on a topic often shrouded in silence.

The Basecamp is a body horror, coming of-age film like no other, gracefully unveiling the journey a 12-year-old Zaffan as she grapples with the terrifying twists and turns of puberty. As an 'early bloomer' myself, the film struck a hauntingly nostalgic chord, capturing the peculiar sense of alienation and horror that accompanies being the first among your peers to navigate the unforgiving nooks of adolescence.

Being the first Malaysian film in history to snag the Grand Prize for Best International Feature at the Cannes Critics’ Week,in the final cut for local cinemas, the film resonates tragically and beautifully with its ‘period-having’ audience, providing a unique perspective on a topic often shrouded in silence.tune at the beginning to Zaffan’s friends turning their backs, the film unflinchingly portrays the social turbulence triggered by pubert

