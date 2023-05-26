Number of kidney failure patients to double by 2040, says NKF

Research has forecasted that the number of kidney failure patients will reach 106,000 by 2040, double the current number, according to the National Kidney Foundation (NKF). NKF chief executive officer Khor Xin Yun said high rates of kidney failure will lead to increasing burden and demand for medical services. "It was estimated that this burden would cost the healthcare system RM 3.2 billion," she told Malay Mail in an email interview recently.

The total dialysis patients in 2022 totalled 51,256 while the healthcare costs was reported at RM1.12 billion as at 2016. According to the chief executive officer of Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy, Azrul Mohd Khalib, almost 9,000 new kidney patients are registered annually, and they require dialysis treatment. "One in seven of the 33 million population, or 4.7 million adults, have various stages of chronic kidney disease in this country," he said. He said the prevalence of chronic kidney disease is dramatically on the rise

