Woman accusing Christian Horner of inappropriate behaviour feels angry and lonely after Red Bull suspension

The woman who accused Christian Horner of inappropriate behaviour is "angry, scared and very lonely" after her Red Bull suspension, according to a family friend. Red Bull announced an investigation into the allegation in early February and hired an external King's Council to oversee the process. Later that month, the company announced that the grievance made against the 50-year-old, husband of Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell, had been dismissed.

The complainant has since been suspended by the Formula 1 team. It is understood she has exercised her right of appeal against the outcome of the investigation into her allegations. She has remained silent in public, having signed a legal document which prohibits her from discussing the matter with anyone other than her immediate family. But, speaking to BBC Sport, an anonymous family friend described the toll she claims it has taken on her. They said: "It's impossible for people to understand what it's like for her.

