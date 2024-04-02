Nottingham Forest v Fulham: Match Preview

Nottingham Forest will aim to move further away from the relegation zone when they host Fulham tonight. Nuno Espírito Santo's side are winless since February 17, but have drawn their last two games. Meanwhile, Fulham will move into the top half of the Premier League table with a win here and come into the game having scored three goals in three of their last four games, including when drawing 3-3 with Sheffield United at the weekend.

Here's what you need to know about Nottingham Forest v Fulham: Where and when is it? The match takes place at the City Ground on Tuesday, April 2. What time is kick-off? The action gets under way at 7.30pm. What TV channel is it on? TNT Sports 3 will show the game live, with their coverage starting at 7pm. Can I stream it online? Yes, you can watch the action live online via discovery+

