The Bothy Band to reunite for TV show after 45 years

Trad revolutionaries The Bothy Band are renowned as among the most influential pioneers of Irish folk music — despite splitting 45 years ago. Now the legendary forefathers of folk — led by the famous Donal Lunny - will reunite on Easter Sunday for a TV show on their impact and legacy. Their broadcast comeback after 45 years is for a special documentary for TG4 and the performance is watched by stars Paul Brady, Moya Brennan, Stephen Rea and Patrick Bergin.

Now the group — who paved the way for today’s trad music stars Lankum — are set to play a string of shows for the first time since they parted ways in 1979. The doc tells how The Bothy Band’s groundbreaking sound captivated audiences worldwide in their short four years together. READ MORE: Ireland gig guide: Jazzy and all of this week's biggest concerts A TG4 spokesperson said: “For those of a certain age, The Bothy Band is synonymous with the birth of trad and folk music worldwid

