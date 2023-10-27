What will €175,000 buy in Sweden, Thailand, Spain, Argentina and Offaly?

Ireland: Offaly: This former chapel on Green Street in the historical Georgian town of Birr has been converted into a one-bedroom unitThis former chapel on Green Street in the historical Georgian town of Birr has been converted into a one-bedroom unit. Extending to 63sq m (678sq ft), it has an open-plan kitchen/diningroom with a gallery overhead. Features such as a stonework fireplace add interest and the property may qualify for the vacant home grant, the agent says. Price: €175,000.

Perched in the hills about 35 minutes from the coast for sea swims, this three-bedroom 100sq m (1,076sq ft) house has super views of the Soria reservoir and Arguineguin ravine. Lying on four acres, it is within walking distance to the village of Soria, which has a shop, restaurant and bakery, and comes fully furnished. Price: €175,000.

Located in the Palacio Cabrera, this one-bedroom apartment extends to 50sq m (538sq ft) in the unique development showcasing the buildings’ rich heritage. With stunning courtyard views, the unit, which has contemporary decor, benefits from communal patios, a pool, sun terrace and parking. Price: $179,000/€168,841. headtopics.com

Read more:

IrishTimes »

Katie Price causes debate online as she allows her 5-year-old to wear heelsIn the picture, the former glamour model is smiling alongside Harvey, Jett, Princess and Bunny... but it was Bunny was that causing quite the stir. Read more ⮕

Kerry Group unveils €300m share buyback programme in a bid to halt share price dropThe taste and nutrition giant has seen its share price plunge by almost 20 per cent this year to its lowest point in over six years Read more ⮕

Katie Price slams ‘disgusting’ Christmas jumper mocking son HarveyThis isn't OK. Read more ⮕

Argos Ireland launch massive sale with select toys on offer for less than half priceThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Value of Bitcoin has more than doubled this year in unforeseen resurgenceThe largest cryptocurrency rallied for a third day, pushing the price back to about $35,000 Read more ⮕

Shauna's School Run - Scoil Mhuire, Mount SackvilleAfter a long summer holiday, Shauna’s School Run is back!Our researcher Shauna headed off to meet a selection of students from 1st and 2nd classes at Scoil... Read more ⮕