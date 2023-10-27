What will €175,000 buy in Sweden, Thailand, Spain, Argentina and Offaly?

Ireland: Offaly: This former chapel on Green Street in the historical Georgian town of Birr has been converted into a one-bedroom unitThis former chapel on Green Street in the historical Georgian town of Birr has been converted into a one-bedroom unit. Extending to 63sq m (678sq ft), it has an open-plan kitchen/diningroom with a gallery overhead. Features such as a stonework fireplace add interest and the property may qualify for the vacant home grant, the agent says. Price: €175,000.
Perched in the hills about 35 minutes from the coast for sea swims, this three-bedroom 100sq m (1,076sq ft) house has super views of the Soria reservoir and Arguineguin ravine. Lying on four acres, it is within walking distance to the village of Soria, which has a shop, restaurant and bakery, and comes fully furnished. Price: €175,000.
Located in the Palacio Cabrera, this one-bedroom apartment extends to 50sq m (538sq ft) in the unique development showcasing the buildings' rich heritage. With stunning courtyard views, the unit, which has contemporary decor, benefits from communal patios, a pool, sun terrace and parking. Price: $179,000/€168,841.