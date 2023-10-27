I ordered my Christmas tree. I won’t be decorating it until December 8th though. I’m not a complete animal

Emer McLysaght: We’re being carried along on this tsunami of Halloween and Christmas fever and it’s actually not so bad. To little me, it felt like months and months and waiting through the dark and rainy days of November and early December. The Tiny Tears ads weren’t on the telly until a month before the big day and it was almost a competition to see who’d be the first to spot the little blond toddler sneaking a cornflake from Santa’s bowl in the Kellogg’s commercial.

We haven’t even hit Halloween yet and the selection boxes have been in the supermarkets since August. Last week I reluctantly ordered my Christmas tree because the company has me in a steely grip of a 15 per cent discount for early adopters. I won’t be decorating it until December 8th though. I’m not a complete animal.

I used to worry that this melding of the last three months of the year into Hallochristmas would take away the festive magic. What if it turned into a year-round buffet of Good Biscuits and decorated trees became part of the furniture? What if we lost the ability to feel wonder at the sight of a box of crisps? The day a box of crisps becomes mundane is the day we’ve lost our humanity. headtopics.com

At the eternal risk of invoking “I remember when all this was fields”, my memories of Halloween consist of hacking at a turnip with my mother’s good potato peeling knife and enjoying the one week of the year when brazil nuts entered the Irish diet. They were contained within their own titanium-esque shell but that was nothing a hammer couldn’t fix.

Those who find Christmas a trying time either financially and emotionally or both must find its creeping spread difficult, and I empathise. Some years are more difficult than others. I think I might lean into it this time round. I have the tree ordered after all. headtopics.com

Read more:

IrishTimes »

Premier League Christmas fixtures in full as 28-year run controversially endedThe Premier League has released the fixture list for December and January, with Wolves and Chelsea scheduled to face each other on Christmas Eve, despite a backlash from fans Read more ⮕

Meghan and Harry pictured on route to Christmas lunch with the QueenMeghan and Harry pictured on route to Christmas lunch with the Queen Read more ⮕

Shop for Great Gifts in Person or Online this Christmas with Vedas BeautyThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Hostess with the mostess: 5 easy ways to ALWAYS be prepared for guests this ChristmasHostess with the mostess: 5 easy ways to ALWAYS be prepared for guests this Christmas Read more ⮕

Deals this week include 50% off Christmas toys, Tesco alcohol offers & ASOS saleWe have compiled some of this week's best deals and sales from Aldi, Tesco, Amazon and more - snap them up soon before they expire and save yourself some money Read more ⮕

Shoppers swiping up incredible Christmas bargains in Dunnes StoresDunnes Stores is here to help with their latest special offer. The supermarket is selling Cadbury selection boxes for just €2.75 Read more ⮕