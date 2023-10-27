Jacques Nienaber's arrival at Leinster eagerly awaited by the players

In a few days Jacques Nienaber will make the transition from World Cup winning coach - possibly a back to back winning coach - to Leinster.
The former Munster assistant coach was one of a quartet shortlisted for the World Rugby Coach of the Year award yesterday, along with Ireland's Andy Farrell, Ian Foster of New Zealand and Fiji's Simon Raiwalui."Yeah, look, obviously an unbelievable coach," said Jack Boyle, one of the young guns at Leinster looking to make an impression when Nienaber comes on board.
"Really looking forward to it, but first things first this weekend against the Sharks. His knowledge against some of those South African teams will be crucial down the line." The academy prop was clearly intent on making an impression in the opening round defeat to Glasgow Warriors last Sunday. His hunger for involvement earned him a try as a reward."I was trying to bring my own uniqueness to the game and try to show a bit of why I have. It was a tough test, they're a big, physical side. It wasn't the result we were looking for but it was good. headtopics.com
"He's a big, physical man. Going into it I didn't really have any preconceived ideas, I was trying to take him on and gave my best crack at it, learned a few things and hopefully bring a few fix-ups into this weekend.
Boyle's first two appearances for the province came last season, and he describes his debut against the Dragons in February as the realisation of a childhood dream. "I feel like I've a bit to offer ball carrying-wise and thankfully I got a few opportunities at the weekend but I would have liked to have made those a bit more impactful," said the loosehead. headtopics.com