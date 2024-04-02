United Airlines flight forced to return after foul smell fills cabin

A pilot was forced to turn around midair and return to the same airport they took off from after a horrible smell filled the cabin. The United Airlines flight was meant to fly from Frankfurt to San Francisco but not long after take-off, passengers reported a "foul" smell coming from the toilets. The cabin crew investigated and discovered one of the toilets in the seven-year-old Boeing 777 was broken.
To make matters even more grim, passengers also reported the toilets overflowed and started leaking into the cabin. Despite attempts to fix the problem in the air by calling engineers on the ground, a solution couldn't be found. Read more: Aer Lingus launches regional summer schedule with extra flights to key destinations The aircraft kept circling over the North Sea while trying to fix the broken toilet but eventually just returned to Frankfur
