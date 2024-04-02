Northern Ireland's political parties praised for emphasising stability after resignation

Northern Ireland’s political parties have been praised by the Irish and UK Governments for emphasising the need for stability after the shock resignation of Jeffrey Donaldson. First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly have since given reassurances over the future of the power-sharing institutions. Speaking yesterday in Dublin, Ms O’Neill said “now more than ever, what we need to see is cohesion”.

She added: “My priority as First Minister is to provide that stability, to work with all the other party leaders, all those who form our Executive. It’s really, really important now that we knuckle down.” Read more: Leo Varadkar subjected to multiple death threats and hoax bomb calls during time as Taoiseach She said she had spoken to the new DUP interim leader, East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson, and that the leaders of the Stormont parties would “remain engaged

