Employer shares topics to leave out of job applications

It’s very important when applying for a job or internship to include everything you think makes you suitable for the position in your curriculum vitae and cover letter. While lots of recruitment experts say that many of us like to exaggerate our skills and qualifications, one employer has shared the topics they wish people would leave out - and it’s caused quite a stir.

Venting on a parenting forum, a director of a camp explained that at this time of year, they receive many applications from teenagers for positions at the sleepaway facility he manages, which is often their first experience of employment. He wrote: “I know that a lot of the folks applying to me are looking for their first job, which is great! I know that learning how to interview well is a skill, and I do not expect the teens applying to me to be perfec

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'I'm an employer — there are some topics people should leave out of their CVs'Be honest, have you ever lied on your CV or cover letter to make your skills sound better? One employer has shared the thing they wish people wouldn't include, and it's split opinion

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Unions counter employer complaints about labour costsUnions have pushed back against complaints from businesses about rising labour costs arising from a series of Government policy changes aimed at improving conditions for workers.

Source: RTEbusiness - 🏆 16. / 61 Read more »

One in 10 adults describe themselves as neurodivergent, survey findsOnly half of neurodivergent people who are working have disclosed their condition to their employer

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Want to work from home? – The rules governing your employer’s reactionHybrid is the future - US research found average workers come in 2.6 days a week, while it is unlikely everyone will ever return for the full five

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

Perils of speaking up at work too often deter staff from voicing concernsBoeing is one employer where workers are still hesitant to come forward with problems despite impact of safety issues on its corporate reputation

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

Hiring cleaners, childminders or carers: what you need to knowFailing to understand whether you are an employer or they are contractors can land you in hot water

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »