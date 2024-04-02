Trainer Ted Walsh praised for sporting gesture after Irish Grand National

Ted Walsh was hailed for a "great sporting gesture" following the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday. The trainer came close to winning Ireland's richest chase for a second time as Any Second Now finished second to Intense Raffles in the 3m5f contest. And Walsh was among the first people to congratulate winning trainer Tom Gibney after the race, a moment that was shown on TV, with fans taking to social media to praise the 73-year-old afterwards.

READ MORE:Intense Raffles holds off Any Second Now in thrilling Irish Grand National One person said: "Great sporting gesture by trainer of the runner up horse, Ted Walsh, with the winning trainer Tom Gibney @Fairyhouse in the #IrishGrandNational." Others highlighted how good a training performance it was from Walsh, as Any Second Now was aiming to become the oldest horse to win the race since Brown Lad in 197

