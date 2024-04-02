Ted Walsh's Any Second Now finishes runner-up in Irish Grand National

Ted Walsh admitted to having mixed emotions after watching his runner Any Second Now roar back to form to fill the runner-up spot in the BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday. It is now five years since the JP McManus-owned veteran claimed Cheltenham Festival glory in the Kim Muir and he was a leading contender for that season’s Irish National when falling at the eighth fence.
As well as winning twice at Grade Two and Grade Three level, Any Second Now has since placed twice in the Grand National at Aintree, finishing third behind the Rachael Blackmore-ridden Minella Times on his first attempt in 2021 before picking up the silver medal behind Noble Yeats 12 months late
