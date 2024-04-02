Irish Defence Forces to Hire and Train 400 New Personnel

The Irish Defence Forces is hoping to hire and train 400 additional new personnel this year to ease its staffing crisis. The announcement was made by Defence Minister Micheal Martin as he confirmed several new recruitment campaigns and initiatives are under way. He said as of January 31 last, the total number of members in the Army, Navy and Air Corps stood at 7,504.

READ MORE - Concern over Defence Forces' recruit retention as 700 pay to leave over 5 years This is one of the lowest staffing levels for years and 2,000 staff short of what the Irish military needs. The numbers included 6,281 enlisted personnel. The Minister believes the recent increase in the retirement age to 60 in the Permanent Defence Forces, plus an increase in the maximum recruitment age to 39 years, will also help to increase the military staff number

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Irish Times view on the defence forces: endemic problemsRecent increases in pay and allowances represent a step in the right direction, but there is a long way to go to tackle the recruitment and retentions issues

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

UN military observers and Lebanese interpreter injured in shell blast while on border patrolIrish Defence Forces provided medical assistance to casualties as Israeli military denies striking area

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Government to ban republican terrorist groups using Irish translation of IRADefence Minister Micheal Martin confirmed a new Defence (Amendment) Bill 2023 has been drafted to make it illegal for anyone other than the Irish Defence Forces to use the name

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Concern about Defence Forces' recruit retention as 700 pay to leave over 5 yearsData given to Green Party TD Patrick Costello by Tánaiste and Defence Minister Micheál Martin showed that some 1,534 people were “discharged by purchase” between 2019 and January 2024.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Gardaí investigate alleged sexual assault at Defence Forces barracksWoman alleged she was attacked after socialising with Defence Forces member over St Patrick’s bank holiday weekend

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Woman alleges she was sexually assaulted by Defence Forces officer in DublinGardai attended the officer’s accommodation to question him and the place was sealed off and searched by forensics

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »