The Gastro Gangster: Christy Kinahan Becomes a Restaurant Reviewer

Christy Kinahan, the founder of the Kinahan drugs cartel, has established himself as a top restaurant reviewer under the title 'The Gastro Gangster'. Despite being on the FBI's Most Wanted List and having a $5 million bounty on his head, Kinahan has been traveling the world and rating restaurants and hotels.

His online reviews show that he has posted from various countries including Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Hungary, Belgium, Turkey, Egypt, Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Hong Kong.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The pursuit of the Kinahan cartel leader: could Daniel Kinahan finally face trial in Ireland?In the News podcast: How likely is it that the leader of the Kinahan cartel will end up in Garda handcuffs?

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Weapons caretaker for Kinahan cartel released from prisonA weapons caretaker for the Kinahan cartel has been released from prison after serving an eight-year sentence for gun possession. The Criminal Assets Bureau is targeting the individual and their former partner for their Clondalkin home, which is believed to have been purchased using crime proceeds. The court hearing revealed that it is unclear whether anyone is currently living in the house.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Kinahan cartel weapons caretaker out of prison as CAB continues to target homeJames Walsh and his former partner Lisa O’Hara are being targeted by the Criminal Assets Bureau for their Clondalkin home, which the bureau claims crime proceeds were used as a deposit and for renovation works on the property

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Jailed top Kinahan gang member should not be extradited to UK, High Court hearsPeter 'Peadar' Keating, who is wanted in the UK, is facing life imprisonment there for an allegation of attempting to pervert the course of justice

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Wanted mobster Daniel Kinahan living in posh Dubai resortHe is staying in a plush apartment in the city's Palm Jumeirah artificial island

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Gardai ask for mob boss Daniel Kinahan to be charged with murder of Eddie HutchGardai have formally asked for mob boss Daniel Kinahan to be charged with the murder of a brother of Gerry “the Monk” Hutch, it has emerged. The file was submitted in the last two weeks, Dublin coroner’s court heard yesterday – and sources have confirmed to us that it contains recommendations that a number of suspects be charged over the murder of Mr Hutch, including Kinahan (46).

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »