Colin Farrell praises Irish talent in Hollywood

Farrell’s new series ’Sugar’ lands on Apple TV+ this week The last year or so has seen a ’green wave’ take over Hollywood, with many of our actors and creatives enjoying their well-deserved moment in the sun.

The success of films like ’The Banshees of Inisherin’ and ’An Cailín Ciúin’ on a global scale, as well as the rise of actors like Paul Mescal, Andrew Scott, Barry Keoghan, Jessie Buckley and more in recent years has meant that Hollywood has finally taken notice of the talent we have to offer - as evidenced by Cillian Murphy’s recent Oscar win. And one man who’s proudly flying the flag is Colin Farrell, by now a Hollywood veteran. Farrell told Entertainment Tonight that he was proud of his fellow Irishmen and woman in a new interview. The Castleknock native said: ’I mean, we punch so far above our weight. We’re only a country of five million people and I don’t know, Irish people - just whether it’s through music, the written word, whether it’s prose poetry, film, theatre.

