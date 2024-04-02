Intense Raffles wins thrilling BoyleSports Irish Grand National

The 2024 edition of the BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse was won in a thrilling finish by Intense Raffles who denied the 12-year-old Any Second Now. The Thomas Gibney-trained Intense Raffles was always near the lead and jumped superbly in the hands of JJ Slevin. Any Second Now, trained by Ted Walsh and owned by JP McManus, emerged as a huge challenger coming over the last fence.
But 13/2 shot Intense Raffles found plenty to fend of the challengers, with Any Second Now in second, the Willie Mullins-trained Minella Cocooner in third, Gordon Elliott's Frontal Assult in fourth, and Pat Fahy's History of Fashion in fifth place. “He’s a fantastic horse and it’s easy to train good horses like that,” said trainer Gibney. “Last February was the first time I spoke to them (Munir and Souede) and fair play to the boys. “It’s very easy for the big owners to go to the big yards, so for them to pick out a small stable like us and give us a horse, kudos to the
