Stillbirth at Wexford General Hospital Could Have Been Avoided, Inquest Hears

The stillbirth of a baby at Wexford General Hospital four years ago could have been avoided if doctors had delivered the boy at an earlier stage given complications with his mother from a common condition in pregnant women, an inquest has heard. A jury of six men returned a verdict of medical misadventure into the death of baby, Noah O’Shea-Rodgers, who was stillborn when delivered at WGH on April 24, 2020.

An expert witness, Professor Fergal Malone, criticised a number of elements in the care of the baby’s mother, Claire O’Shea, at the hospital including a delay of 15 minutes in deciding to deliver the baby via an emergency caesarean section as well as earlier missed opportunities to diagnose her with preeclampsia and to manage the condition. Preeclampsia is a medical condition linked to high blood pressure which can pose a serious risk to both mother and bab





