Owen Farrell to join Racing 92, potentially ending his Test career

In February 2012, Stuart Lancaster named 20-year-old Owen Farrell for his Test debut. Now, 11 years later, Farrell is set to join Racing 92, potentially ending his Test career. He will not be eligible for England selection during his time in France. Farrell's decision for a new challenge comes after a challenging year, including a red card in a World Cup warm-up match.





The42_ie » / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Andy Farrell: 'the journey continues' for IrelandIreland's head coach, Andy Farrell, discusses the team's journey and their upcoming match against France in the Six Nations. He emphasizes the importance of being in contention on the final weekend and sees the tournament as a continuation of the World Cup.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Toby Flood believes Andy Farrell is “big enough” to snub his own son for Lions tourEngland fly-half Toby Flood believes Andy Farrell is “big enough” to snub his own son for the British and Irish Lions tour next year. Farrell was announced as Lion's new head coach today and start preparations for the side in December after being given a sabbatical year by the Irish Rugby Football Union.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Meeting the Coaches and Players that Shaped Ireland's Head Coach Andy FarrellCiarán Kennedy travels to Wigan to meet the coaches and players that shaped Ireland’s head coach Andy Farrell.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Andy Farrell Favourite for British & Irish Lions Head Coach RoleAndy Farrell is expected to be named the British & Irish Lions head coach. He will then focus on announcing his next Ireland squad and defending their Six Nations title. Farrell aims to challenge his squad to achieve a Grand Slam repeat, a feat last accomplished by an amateur England side in 1992.

Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »

Andy Farrell appointed as British & Irish Lions coach for Australia tourAndy Farrell has been confirmed as the coach for the British & Irish Lions tour to Australia. He has had a successful coaching career with Ireland, achieving a win rate of 81.4% in Tests.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Gordon D’Arcy: Players have seen that if they take the chance given by Andy Farrell, he will be fiercely loyalGordon D’Arcy discusses the loyalty of players towards Andy Farrell and the ups and downs of the Irish rugby squad under Joe Schmidt and Farrell.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »