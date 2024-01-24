Descendants find healing through poetry in the aftermath of Soloheadbeg ambush

Descendants of individuals affected on both sides of a key incident in the War of Independence found a way to move beyond that painful legacy through poetry. Anna O Laoghaire shared the painful family history that inspired her to write her poem Sentinels as part of the commemoration of the Soloheadbeg ambush. Her great-grandfather was Constable James McDonnell, who was one of two RIC officers killed during the ambush, leaving Anna's grandmother and six siblings orphaned.

An unexpected moment of healing was about to unfold





