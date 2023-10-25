Stephen Kenny frustrated after final match in charge of Ireland

Speaking after what turned out to be his final match in charge of Ireland, Stephen Kenny sounded frustrated following the 1-1 draw with New Zealand, an anti-climactic end to what has been a largely forgettable 2023 for his squad. 'New Zealand played well,' he told RTÉ afterwards. 'We didn't play well second half. I take responsibility for that.
I played Omobamidele a great prospect but he hasn't played a lot of games, I played players who have been in and out at club level and have been part of this journey.' Omobamidele was far from the only Irish player who looked a little rusty last night, but he has endured a tougher time than most at club level. The youngster had featured 35 times in all competitions for Norwich last season but struggled for game time after the club signed international teammate Shane Duffy. Before the New Zealand encounter, he had started just two games this season, both in the League Cup with the Canaries last Augus
