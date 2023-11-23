Northern Ireland's Victory and Opposition to Casement Park Redevelopment

If the stadium is going to be redeveloped using public money, then it should be used by the public, and that could mean welcoming Coldplay as well as CushendallA 'No Casement' banner in the stands during the Northern Ireland v Denmark Euro 2024 qualifier at Windsor Park, Belfast on Monday.
Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire “International football week” has been a fairly uninspiring phrase on this island for the last couple of years, met in my house with roughly the same excitement as “taxes due”, and “it’s Toy Show week”. Ireland have been terrible, and Northern Ireland have been just as bad ... until this week. Because on Monday night, Northern Ireland hammered an already-qualified Denmark by two goals to nil at Windsor Park, in front of a raucous crowd in Belfast, for their first points won against someone other than San Marino in their group.on our podcast the following day, and sure enough there were a number of banners stating Northern Irish fans’ opposition to Casement Park being redeveloped to house Euro 2028 games ther
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »