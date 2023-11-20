Sony WF-C500 Wireless Headphones on Sale for €51.47 on Amazon

The Sony WF-C500 wireless headphones are currently on sale on Amazon for €51.47, the lowest price in a year. With a 20-hour battery life and fast charging, they are considered the best cheap wireless headphones on the market. They are part of the Sony wireless range, which includes other discounted models.
