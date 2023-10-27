Amazon says cloud stabilising, but shoppers cautious

The company predicted a rise in revenue over the key holiday season that could still miss Wall Street expectations, as it reported strong third quarter results buoyed by a recent marketing blitz and faster delivery.Facing an array of challenges to its business, Amazon is trying to keep its mantle as the world's biggest cloud provider and online retailer.
Amazon likewise has reorganised its delivery network to locate goods closer to shoppers, letting it fulfill orders faster than before, and more cheaply. Sophie Lund-Yates, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said Amazon's ramp-up in seasonal hires boded well for consumer discretionary spending, to a point.
Amazon's fortunes are often tied to those of its cloud-computing division. Long a major source of profit, Amazon Web Services (AWS) saw growth slow down in earlier quarters. On a call with reporters, Amazon's Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said efforts to help customers fine-tune how much they were spending in the cloud were"starting to slow down." headtopics.com
Jassy said he expected generative AI to lead to tens of billions of dollars in revenue for AWS over the next several years. Amazon's overall revenue in the third quarter rose 13% to $143.1 billion, beating Wall Street estimates of $141.41 billion, according to LSEG data. Net income rose to $9.9 billion in the third quarter from $2.87 billion a year earlier.
"We still see customers remaining cautious about price, trading down where they can and seeking out deals," he said. Several initiatives helped Amazon navigate the terrain. The company has said a third-quarter shopping blitz known as Prime Day notched its biggest sales day ever, while a follow-up promotion period was its largest October holiday kickoff to date. headtopics.com